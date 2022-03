President Biden is holding a conference call with European allies Monday on Russia’s war with Ukraine, the White House said.

The late-morning secure video teleconference in the White House Situation Room is with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The White House added the teleconference to Mr. Biden’s schedule as Russia’s military escalates attacks on cities in Ukraine and advances toward the capital of Kyiv.

