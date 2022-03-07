Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender and trial judge who counts several police officers among her family, would bring to the U.S. Supreme Court a unique mix of experiences that could influence her rulings, court watchers say.

But they’re split on whether that background should play a role in judgments she hands down from the high court.

“There are 300 million Americans. Everyone has different backgrounds and the law is supposed to be blind,” said Gayle Trotter, president of the American Women’s Alliance. “When you put on the back robe, you should leave everything behind.”

Curt Levey, president of the Committee for Justice, said having a unique point of view could be beneficial.

“An understanding of how the criminal justice system works — and both sides of it, not just prosecution — I do think that’s helpful,” he said.

Should Judge Jackson get confirmed by the Senate next month, she’ll become the only justice on the court who has experience as a public defender. She will be replacing retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

Several of the justices worked in prosecutorial roles earlier in their careers, leaving some court watchers to speculate that the Supreme Court would benefit from the addition of a justice who has experience representing individuals facing charges.

Judge Jackson’s background as a public defender is rare on the federal bench.

During her confirmation hearing last year to the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, noted that out of 179 circuit court judgeships, only two judges had spent a significant amount of time working as public defenders.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, also cited statistics from the Center for American Progress that found only 1% of sitting circuit judges have spent the majority of their career as public defenders.

Judge Jackson was appointed to the prestigious U.S. Circuit Court for District of Columbia last June by President Biden. Prior to joining the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson spent eight years on the U.S. District Court for Washington, where she issued more than 500 opinions.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and also previously clerked for Justice Breyer, whom she will be replacing should she be confirmed later this year. Judge Jackson has a wide range of experience as a lawyer, having worked in both private practice and as an assistant federal public defender and serving on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Judge Jackson worked as an assistant public defender in the District for roughly two years from 2005 to 2007 where she appealed convictions of criminals.

In one case, she successfully overturned the conviction of a man who had unlawfully possessed a firearm after arguing there were flaws in the jury selection process. She also successfully represented an attorney accused of tax evasion.

In another notable case, she represented a detainee held at Guantanamo Bay challenging his status as an “enemy combatant.”

Judge Jackson told the senators last year that her experience as a defense attorney working on appeals revealed clients did not understand what had happened to them during the trial process.

“When I became a trial judge, one of the things I do now is I take extra care to communicate with the defendants who come before me in the courtroom. I speak to them directly and not just to their lawyers. I use their names. I explain every stage of the proceeding because I want them to know what is going on,” she said during her confirmation hearing to the circuit court last year. “I explain to them this is why your behavior was so harmful to society that Congress thought it needed to be made a crime.”

She said that rehabilitation of criminals can only happen if they understand what they did wrong.

“There is a direct line from my defender service to what I do on the bench and I think it is beneficial,” she said.

But Ms. Trotter said the high court doesn’t need a justice that Democrats have championed to be “soft on crime.”

“If you want to say her being a public defender, her having experience in the sentencing commission, would weigh in her favor I would say just the opposite,” Ms. Trotter said.

Democrats, meanwhile, are quick to mention that Judge Jackson has several family members serving in law enforcement.

“She comes from a family of law enforcement, with her brother and uncles having served as police officers,” Mr. Biden said last month when he nominated her.

“That’s one reason, I expect, why the Fraternal Order of Police — the national organization — today said, and I quote, ‘There is little doubt [that] she has the temperament, the intellect, and the legal experience, and family background to have earned this appointment.’ And they went on to say they are confident she will, quote, ‘approach her future cases with an open mind and treat issues related to law enforcement fairly and justly,’” the president added.

James Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, told The Washington Times the group stopped short of endorsing Judge Jackson.

“The fact that she comes from a family with a tradition of service in law enforcement … has to have at least in some extent informed her world view,” he said. “Opinions on the bench are not supposed to be based on how you grew up. They are supposed to be based on the law.”

Mr. Levey said bringing diversity in terms of experience in the law is a positive for the bench — as important as the beneficial diversity that Judge Jackson would bring as the first Black woman on the court.

“Diversity of that sort is useful,” he said. “Not only haven’t there been public defenders but there haven’t been criminal defense lawyers on the court.”

