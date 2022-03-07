House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waded into Los Angeles’ mayoral race, tossing her support behind Rep. Karen Bass.

Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat, said Ms. Bass has been a lifelong public servant and “respected voice” on Capitol Hill who has fought for families across the nation.

“Karen is ready to put that wealth of knowledge and experience to work for the people, where the rubber meets the road as mayor of Los Angeles,” Ms. Pelosi said in a video post. “It is my honor and privilege to support my outstanding colleague and friend — the next mayor of L.A.”

Ms. Bass is running against Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, both of whom serve on the city council; City Attorney Mike Feuer; and Rick J. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer. Mayor Eric Garcetti cannot seek a third term due to term limits.

The top-two primary election is scheduled for June 7.

A Loyola Marymount University poll released this month showed Ms. Bass led the field, at 16.1%. She was followed by Mr. de Leon, at 12.1%. The other candidates failed to break double-digits.

Four in 10 voters said they are either on the fence or planned to support someone else other than the top contenders.

Ms. Bass has served in Congress since 2011. Before that, she served as speaker of the California State Assembly.

