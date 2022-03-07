Russia sent a message Monday to the U.S. and all other countries that have responded to the invasion of Ukraine with “unfriendly actions”: We’ve got a list.

The government of the Russian Federation said in a statement that it had approved a lengthy official list of countries and territories — ranging from the U.S. to the Pacific island nation of Micronesia — that have targeted the Russian state, companies and individuals for sanctions since the Kremlin launched what it calls a “special military operation” into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Among the offenders listed are the U.S. and Canada, all 27 European Union members, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Monaco and countries in Asia including Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.

The naming and shaming has a practical effect: According to the decree, Russian official and private entities have the right to pay creditors from any of the hostile governments in rubles, the Russian currency that has plunged to historic lows in value since the fighting began.

The U.S. and its allies have imposed a broad range of sanctions on Russian banks, airlines, exporters, business leaders and even President Vladimir Putin and top Kremlin officials.

The Russian list isn’t likely to stem the pain: U.S. and allied governments are weighing moves to curb or cut off Russian oil and natural gas exports as well, a critical source of foreign currency for Moscow.

