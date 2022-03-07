Two Republican senators announced Monday that they will meet with the People’s Convoy truckers.

Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas will meet with the protesting truckers Tuesday “to discuss the harmful effects of President Biden’s vaccine mandates.”

The truckers are calling for an “end the State of Emergency that led to overreaching mandates.”

The People’s Convoy is modeling itself after the Canadian truckers that paralyzed that nation’s capital and some of its U.S. border crossings last month.

“We are law-abiding citizens that are just exercising our rights to this protest,” People’s Convoy organizer Brian Brase said.

The convoy arrived in the Washington area on Saturday, hundreds of vehicles converging in Hagerstown, Maryland, before circling the Capital Beltway on Sunday and to a lesser degree on Monday.

The vehicles drove slowly but did not cause major disruptions on the iconic freeway that surrounds the nation’s capital.

Other Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have applauded both the American and Canadian truck convoys.

“I’m all for it,” Mr. Paul said in early February, speaking of trucker protests. “Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”

