The Stoli Group has announced a “major rebrand” of its vodka that will stop using the name Stolichnaya due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Founder Yuri Shefler said he has a “vehement position” against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants to accurately portray Stoli‘s base in Latvia.

“While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” Mr. Shefler said in a statement. “More than anything, I wish for ‘Stoli‘ to represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

The invasion has prompted many businesses and states to pull Russian vodka brands from store shelves.

Stoli Vodka’s production facilities have been located in the Baltic nation of Latvia, a former Soviet republic, since Mr. Shefler was exiled, the company said.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stoli said it would engage exclusively with “Slovakian sources to further ensure 100% non-Russian alpha grade spirit,” USA Today reported.

The most popular vodka brands in the U.S. — including Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito’s, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S., according to the report.

Stoli Group Global CEO Damian McKinney said the firm has received many requests for the company to take a stand. He called the company’s move a “meaningful thing we can do to make it clear that we support Ukraine.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.