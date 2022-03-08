Apple’s most budget-conscious phone is getting an update, the company announced Tuesday at the company’s “Peek Performance” virtual event.

The new iPhone SE gives a facelift to the company’s most popular line of phones — the product has not been updated since its initial launch in 2020.

The new SE can connect to the ultrafast 5G networks that have run on Apple’s more premium models for over a year.

The new iPhone will retail for $429, an 8% increase from the original, and will be available in stores March 18.

Apple is also offering an additional green colorway for its iPhone 13. All four iPhone 13 models retail for over $700, but they sold so well that they allowed Apple to regain the top spot in smartphone sales from rival Samsung, according to International Data Corp.

An updated iPad Air adds the M1 processor that powers the iPad Pro and some Mac computers. Users can also add a 5G connection and an improved front-facing camera.

This article includes wire service reports.

