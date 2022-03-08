President Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on the importation of Russian oil and natural gas in an effort to ramp up economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

“This is a step we are taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs here in the United States as well,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from the White House. “Defending freedom is going to cost us as well.”

The U.S. is the first country to prohibit the import of Russian oil. European Union officials announced Tuesday that they would reduce their reliance on Russian oil but stopped short of a full ban, which would impose greater hardships for Europeans who rely more heavily than Americans on Russian energy.

“We are moving with this ban, understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us,” Mr. Biden said. “We are a net exporter of energy so we can take this step when others cannot.”

The embargo, which is expected to cause already record-high gasoline prices to soar even higher, will come in the wake of mounting bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill that forced the White House to reverse its position on a ban over concerns about increased consumer costs.

Members of both parties last week introduced legislation to ban Russian oil, and the measure quickly gained widespread support. Leaders in the House and Senate said the ban could be taken up this week.

The move marks a reversal in policy for the Biden administration, which had resisted bipartisan calls to escalate punishments against Moscow.

The pivot also provides Mr. Biden and his Democrats with a way to deflect blame for soaring energy prices and pin it on a popular villain: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are already joining in with blaming Mr. Putin, though they will use the escalating price at the pump to reinforce their calls for more domestic energy production.

“I’m placing the blame on Putin,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, said recently. “This is Putin’s war. Putin has chosen this. And he’s chosen as one of his tools — one of his weapons — energy.”

As Russia escalated its assault on Ukraine by targeting civilian areas amid accusations that it is committing war crimes, the administration has taken a more serious look at the ban.

In a video call with U.S. lawmakers on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged them to support a ban on Russian oil imports.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday appeared to signal that a Russian oil ban could be coming.

Ms. Psaki told reporters that “no decision has been made at this point,” but also acknowledged internal discussions with European countries about the ban.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday was reportedly preparing his own plan to cut Britain’s dependence on Russian energy.

According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Russia in 2021 represented 3% of total U.S. crude oil imports and 1% of the total crude oil produced by U.S. refineries. Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia accounted for more than three-fourths of U.S. crude oil imports.

Russian oil and natural gas exports constitute a much larger share of the total energy mix for several Western European markets.

Earlier Tuesday, the European Union outlined plans to cut Russian gas imports by 75% this year and eliminate its dependence on Russia for energy by 2030.

Russia’s energy exports make up half of its economy, and oil is the U.S.’ largest import from the country.

Administration officials have argued that a Russian oil ban would reduce supply and raise prices at the gas pump for Americans.

A Quinnipiac University poll this week found that 71% of Americans would support a ban on Russian oil, even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the U.S.

Mr. Biden acknowledged that gas prices will increase as a result of the ban. He vowed to do everything he can to minimize the impact, but also warned oil and gas companies against taking advantage of the situation.

“Russia’s aggression is costing us all. And it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging. I want to be clear about what we’ll not tolerate,” he said.

The national average price for regular gasoline has topped $4 a gallon for the first time in more than a decade. It’s fast approaching the all-time high for the national average price of $4.11, which was set on July 17, 2008, according to the AAA automobile owners club.

After briefly reaching nearly $140 a barrel in spot trading earlier this week, the price of the benchmark Brent crude was trading at a still-elevated $132 a barrel in early Tuesday trading.

The hike comes after the U.S. and its allies released 60 million barrels of oil, including 30 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to blunt shockwaves in the energy market.

Mr. Biden pushed back on Republican criticism that climate change policies, including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and lowering vehicle emissions standards, pushed energy prices higher. He said private oil and gas companies have more than 9,000 permits to drill on U.S. land.

“It is simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production,” he said. “That’s simply not true. Even amid the pandemic, companies in the United States pumped more oil in my first year in office than my predecessor’s first year.”

However, data from the U.S. Energy Administration shows that crude oil production has dipped slightly under the Biden administration. In 2020, the U.S. was producing 11,283 barrels of crude oil per day. That dipped to 11,185 barrels per day last year.

Republicans welcomed the Russian oil ban but urged him to address the supply shortage by boosting U.S. oil production. They said looking to other countries, including Iran and Venezuela, for oil would be a mistake.

“President Biden and the United States need to unleash American energy production and stop funding Putin’s ruthless war chest,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said he was “happy” that Mr. Biden imposed the ban, but called on the president to ramp up production in the U.S.

“We can easily replace [Russian oil] by producing 200,000 a day of our own oil. We can easily do that very quickly,” Mr. Rubio said.

The oil ban is the latest sanction imposed against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which began 12 days ago. Mr. Biden has sanctioned a list of Russian oligarchs, politicians and even Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has also targeted some banks in connection with Russian allies.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com. • Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.