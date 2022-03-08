President Biden’s approval rating has gotten a boost following his State of the Union address and amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a recent poll shows.

Mr. Biden’s overall approval rating has jumped to 47% from 39% last week, according to an NPR/PBS NewHour/ Marist national poll of adults that shows 50% disapprove. Last week, 55% disapproved.

Meanwhile, a majority of Americans, 52%, approve of the way Mr. Biden is handling the situation in Ukraine, and 44% disapprove. That marks a jump from a week ago when 34% approved of his handling of the situation and 50% disapproved.

An overwhelming majority of adults, 83%, support the economic sanctions that have been imposed on Russia.

Conducted March 1 to March 2, the survey included 1,322 adults and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

