The Biden administration will not ask Americans to avoid travel amid soaring gas prices that are expected to go even higher after President Biden imposed a ban on Russian energy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that Americans will face a spike in oil prices but declined to say how high gas prices could go over the next few weeks.

“We are not going to make a prediction nor are we going to ask Americans to stay home,” Ms. Psaki said.

She outlined several steps the administration has taken to blunt the impact of the Russian energy pain, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and working with energy suppliers to maintain global supply.

The average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday, shattering the previous all-time high for the national average price of $4.11, which was set on July 17, 2008, according to the American Automobile Association.

Ms. Psaki also blamed the rising gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin, echoing similar remarks by Mr. Biden earlier Tuesday.

“This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions,” she said.

Republicans have blamed the past year’s increase in gas prices, much of which predated Russia’s Ukraine invasion, on Mr. Biden’s energy policy, saying he cut domestic oil production and reduced drilling permits.

