The gates surrounding the Polish Embassy in Washington were hit by a car Tuesday night.

The crash came the same day that Poland offered to provide to Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, a move certain to provoke Russian wrath.

According to eyewitnesses and photos cited by the Daily Mail, the driver of the car was a woman who did not appear to be hurt.

“A woman just drove her car into the gates of the Polish Embassy at 16th and Fuller. Didn’t see it happen but heard a huge boom and saw smoke from my apt. Driver is up and walking, another car is wrecked but driver also appears OK,” tweeted Washington resident Meg Massey.

She also tweeted two photos of the wreck, one from before and one from after the arrival of the police and ambulance units.

Other reports suggested that it was an accidental two-car crash in the Northwest Washington street, which resulted in one of the cars slamming into the embassy gates by chance.

