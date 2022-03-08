Senate lawmakers on Tuesday announced a bipartisan deal to provide roughly $14 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as part of a larger government funding bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the compromise had been reached after significant back and forth with House Democrats, many of whom oppose increasing the defense budget.

“It’s been like pulling teeth to get out of House Democrats what the Ukrainians obviously need at this particular time,” said Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican. “It needs to be passed and it needs to be passed quickly.”

Roughly half the aid money will go to arm Ukraine while also providing humanitarian assistance for the 2 million refugees who fled the Russian bombardment of their country. The other half of the money is earmarked for deploying U.S. troops to NATO countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland.

Both Democrats and Republicans say that boosting NATO defenses is paramount in case Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to expand the scope of the war. Lawmakers are planning to include the aid within a larger $1.5 trillion, year-long government funding bill.

“Republicans and Democrats continue making good progress towards reaching a deal to fund the government. We are almost there,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, New York Democrat. “Hopefully it will be done in the next few hours.”

Congress must pass a funding measure by March 11 or suffer a government shutdown. The bill is stalled, however, by last-minute negotiations over a bevy of issues, including additional funding to combat the coronavirus.

Republicans, in particular, want any new coronavirus money to come from unspent public health appropriations passed since the onset of the pandemic.

“I think a lot of it will come from there,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, South Dakota Republican.

With the clock ticking, it remains unclear if the bill will be finished in time before House Democrats leave Washington for a policy retreat in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, floated the idea that they could return Friday to pass the bill if an agreement is not reached before the retreat.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.