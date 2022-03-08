An attack on the U.S. homeland would bring out the fight in most Americans. according to a new poll, but a surprisingly large percentage say they’d flee.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday asked Americans what they would do “if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country?”

A majority 55% say they would “stay and fight,” while 38% say they would leave the country, according to the poll.

Among those who say they would stand and fight, Republicans lead the charge.

The poll revealed that 68% of Republicans would stay and fight, compared to 57% of independents and 52% of Democrats.

“When confronted with a terrible hypothetical that would put them in the shoes of the Ukrainians, Americans say they would stand and fight rather than seek safety in another country,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy in a statement.

Another 79% would support a U.S. military response of Russian President Vladimir Putin who went beyond Ukraine and attacked a NATO country.

And what about anxiety levels as the situation continues? The poll also found that 49% of the respondents said the attack on Ukraine has contributed to their anxiety; 41% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 61% of Democrats agreed.

The poll of 1,374 U.S. adults was conducted March 4-6.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.