A screening of “The Batman” in Austin, Texas, took on a live-action element Friday, when a prankster released a bat in the movie theater.

Theater officials paused the film to remove the bat but were unsuccessful, forcing them to contact animal control, according to KXAN.

“Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate, and animal safety,” Heidi Deno, general manager for Moviehouse & Eatery, told KXAN.

Moviehouse & Eatery offered refunds to its guests, but most of the moviegoers chose to stay for the remainder of the film.

The theater is increasing security measures after the incident.

