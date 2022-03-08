Delicate ceasefires held for several hours along humanitarian aid and civilian evacuation corridors in some areas of Ukraine Tuesday, even as Russian forces pounded other negotiated escape routes and local authorities warned that the number of civilians killed by Russian missile strikes continues to climb.

At least 21 people, including two children, died in pre-dawn Russian strikes on the northeastern city of Sumy before an evacuation corridor was established there later on Tuesday, while another corridor briefly allowed medicine and food to flow toward the southern city of Mariupol until Russian shelling shut it down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, channeling Winston Churchill, told a packed British House of Commons in a video address Tuesday that his country would continue to resist Russian forces but needed much more help from the West to put up a defense.

“We will fight till the end at sea and in the air,” Mr. Zelenskyy said at one point. “We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets. … We are the country saving people despite having to fight one of the biggest armies in the world.”

Tuesday’s shelling on day 13 of Russia’s invasion came as the U.S. and NATO signaled a dramatic increase in support for Ukraine’s military, with Poland announcing plans to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., which which will in give them to Ukraine, whose pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era jets. chain McDonald’s saying it would close hundreds of outlets across the country to protest the Ukraine operation.

In a separate move aimed at escalating pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion, President Biden announced a U.S. ban on oil, natural gas and coal imports from Russia, an embargo that will sharpen sanctions already imposed on Moscow, but likely also send gasoline prices higher across America. The British government announced a similar move.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s joined the parade of Western service and manufacturing companies abandoning the Russian market in protest, announcing it will temporarily shutter its more than 800 restaurants in Russia. The hamburger chain was once a symbol of post-Cold War unity between the U.S. and Russia, having opened its first restaurant in Moscow in 1990 in the dying days of the old Soviet Union.

Nexta TV, a Belarusian-based broadcaster, posted online photos of Russians in lines stretching down the block outside a McDonald’s outlet set to close soon. Coke, Pepsi and Starbucks all also announced Tuesday they were suspending Russian sales. Russia was Pepsi’s second largest overseas market after Mexico.

Mr. Zelenskyy praised the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, thanking Mr. Biden via Twitter for showing “personal leadership” and “striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine.” In his address to British lawmakers, the Ukrainian president also quoted Shakespeare, telling British lawmakers the question facing Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion is “to be or not to be,” before adding: “I can give you a definitive answer: it’s definitely to be.”

Putin presses on

But Mr. Putin showed no sign Tuesday of backing off the invasion, even as U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers in Washington that American intelligence assess the Russian military campaign has bogged down in the face of an unexpectedly vigorous Ukrainian resistance and problems in providing logistical support for the 100,000 Russian troops now in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ms. Haines told a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that the Russian president may be on the verge of escalating the war in the face of mounting difficulties. “We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose,” she said.

In an eye-opening twist, Ms. Haines told lawmakers that Russian nuclear forces have not actually moved to an unusually heightened state of alert, despite Mr. Putin’s Feb. 27 public announcement that the country’s massive nuclear arsenal was being put on a “special combat readiness” state as the U.S. and NATO rushed to back Kyiv.

The prospect of a nuclear standoff with Mr. Putin has sharpened worst-case-scenario fears of what a Ukraine escalation could look like. International concerns are also soaring over a rising sea of refugees fleeing the violence Russia has already unleashed on Ukraine.

Officials said Tuesday that two million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries over the past two weeks, while the humanitarian situation in several besieged Ukrainian cities grew more dire. The Associated Press reported that bodies lay uncollected in the streets of Mariupol on Tuesday, while civilians in the Black Sea port city waited anxiously for word that they’d be allowed to evacuate via a route that Ukrainian and Russian delegations had agreed to during talks a day earlier in Belarus.

People did manage to leave Sumy on buses through another humanitarian corridor agreed to in the talks. Ukrainian officials also said a safe corridor had been opened from the embattled town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, but it was not clear for how long it remained open and how many people used it.

The situation in Mariupol, meanwhile, appeared increasingly tense. Officials said the city has been isolated, but as of Tuesday had not fallen to the Russians amid stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. The capture of Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. More broadly, the battle appeared to be part of a campaign by the Kremlin to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea, in what would be a heavy blow to its economy. Mariupol is on the Sea of Azov, which opens onto the Black Sea.

The city is now without water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service. Authorities planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead.

Tuesday’s developments coincide with a widening international effort to bolster Ukrainian defenses. The New York Times reported Monday that the U.S. and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania, unloading them from giant military cargo planes so they can make the trip by land to Kyiv and other major cities.

Offer from Poland

But the Ukrainians have also asked for fighter jets and Poland announced Tuesday that it was prepared to hand over its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighters if the United States and other NATO countries provide Polish forces with comparable combat aircraft.

If the deal goes through, the MiG-29s would be delivered to Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany and could later be transferred to Ukraine. Poland is believed to have just over two dozen of the fighter planes.

“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday. “Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.”

The Soviet-era MiG-29, known by NATO countries as the Fulcrum, was designed in the mid-1970s to counter U.S. jets such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F-15 Eagle. It is the primary fighter used by Ukraine’s air force, and Ukrainian pilots have a broad familiarity with them.

Concerns over the prospect that the Ukraine war could dramatically escalate have been soaring since Mr. Putin’s announcement last week that he was putting Russian nuclear forces on alert. The U.S. and NATO have repeatedly denied plans to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite pleas from Mr. Zelenskyy, saying it would risk a direct clash between Russian and NATO forces.

In his vague remarks last week, the Russian president did not use terms for a formal nuclear alert. But it was the first time since the 1960s that Moscow has made a public statement about increasing its nuclear warfighting readiness. Mr. Putin issued the order with a warning to the U.S. and NATO countries not to get involved in the Ukraine conflict.

CIA Director William Burns, who testified along with Ms. Haines and other intelligence leaders before the House intelligence panel Tuesday, said the Russian nuclear saber-rattling is a concern because of Moscow’s new warfighting doctrine of “escalate to de-escalate” during a regional conflict.

Russia will use tactical nuclear strikes “in extremis” if its forces fail to pacify Ukraine and if U.S. and NATO forces join the war, said Mr. Burns.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. D. Scott Berrier also warned that the danger of nuclear escalation in eastern Europe is real and that Mr. Putin has invested in developing new tactical nuclear arms. “When he says something like that, we should listen very, very carefully and take him at his word,” Gen. Berrier told lawmakers.

National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone testified that he is concerned Moscow will launch cyberattacks against Ukraine that could spread beyond the country. Cyberattacks by Russia could strike U.S. allies and ultimately critical U.S. infrastructure such as electric grids, transportation and communications networks, Gen. Nakasone said.

