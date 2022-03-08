Gas at $15 per gallon? No problem, says liberal comedian Stephen Colbert.

After mocking refusing to buy Russian oil because the U.S. can get it “from the good guys — Saudi Arabia,” the talk-show host noted that embargoing Russia will have an impact.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon. OK. That stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important,” he preached to his “Late Night” audience’s applause.

.@StephenAtHome: “Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4/gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon b/c I drive a Tesla” pic.twitter.com/my8Ukya5rQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2022

Mr. Colbert, who is reportedly worth $75 million and gets a $15 million salary from CBS, said gas prices could go even higher for his clean conscience.

“I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon ‘cause I drive a Tesla,” he said.

His comments were blasted on social media as out of touch — “Big ‘let them eat cake’ vibes going on here,” posted one Twitter user.

Joel M. Petlin, superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District, acknowledged that Mr. Colbert was telling a joke, but said it still betrayed a self-absorbed mindset.

“‘I don’t mind paying $15 a gallon, cause I drive a Tesla’ is a joke until you realize that it really defines the disconnect between the mentality of celebrities and the people who have to drive to work everyday in a car that costs less than $50k,” he wrote.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.