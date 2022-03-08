Virginia Democrats have blocked a bill that would protect houses of worship from excess government intervention such as COVID-19 mandates and shutdown orders.

The GOP-backed bill, which was derailed in a state Senate committee this week, would have curbed government authority over churches, synagogues and mosques in Virginia.

“It’s vital that we pass this bill to close the loophole, protect our God-given constitutional rights and religious freedom, and empower our citizens to freely assemble in worship, with no more government crackdowns,” state Delegate Wren Williams, who sponsored the bill, told Fox News.

The bill was previously passed narrowly by Republicans in the House of Delegates. Supporters said it would close a “loophole” in upholding religious freedom rights.

The bill came in response to COVID rules that restricted activity and practices in houses of worship.

