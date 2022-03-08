Female artists took center stage in Las Vegas Monday as Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and more took home hardware at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Ms. Lambert took home the night’s top award, Entertainer of the Year, for the first time after five previous nominations. But Ms. Lambert wasn’t in Las Vegas to accept the honor.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time — I actually never thought it would happen, but thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me,” Ms. Lambert said in a video interview from London.

Ms. Pearce and Ms. Wilson won Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist, respectively. Ms. Wilson also won Song of the Year for her hit “Things a Man Oughta Know.” They were the only two artists to win multiple awards.

Ms. Pearce also won Music Event of the Year for “Never Wanted to be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. Ms. Lambert added Video of the Year for “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Elle King.

Carrie Underwood took home Single of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

