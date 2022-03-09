Several fires broke out in Central Park Tuesday that officials say appeared to be set intentionally.

The fires started around 2 p.m Tuesday. The New York Police Department said witnesses reported seeing a man set off several fires.

“We’re going to take the approach that they were intentionally set,” Fire Department spokesman Jim Long told The New York Times.

Police are investigating if the fires could be connected to different fires set earlier in the day. A spokesperson for the Central Park Conservancy, which manages the park, said the fires didn’t cause significant damage.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.