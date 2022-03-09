President Biden’s $1.5 trillion bipartisan government funding bill includes several lucrative perks for sitting members of Congress, including a 21% increase for office budgets within the House of Representatives.

The funding bill, which the administration negotiated with congressional leaders from both parties, boosts the office budgets for House lawmakers by more than $134 million. The increase brings the total funding of House offices to more than $774 million — the highest since 1996.

Top House Democrats, including Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Conference Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, argue the boost is needed to ensure lawmakers can keep and attract prime talent for their staff.

“With congressional staffers moving on to more competitive opportunities after an average of just three years, creating the space for raising staff pay across the board is critical to recruiting and retaining the best and brightest to help us serve our constituents,” they said.

Apart from the general increase, members of the House leadership also will receive a 21% hike in the budget allocated to run their offices. Committee chairs will also receive a similar 21% increase, totaling more than $34 million.

The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to receive a $1.1 billion boost for “salaries and operations.” Of that sum, $7 million is earmarked for paying interns, while the rest goes to bolstering the office and committee budgets of individual senators.

“This bill is essential to keeping our democracy and the legislative branch of government functioning in a safe and accessible manner,” said Sen. Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat. “At a time when the U.S. Capitol and the Capitol Police continue to operate amidst immense challenges, this agreement ensures they have the resources and staffing to protect the Capitol complex.”

Fiscal hawks say the level of spending being pushed in the budget bill is a disservice, especially as average citizens continue to face economic challenges associated with inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is a disgusting display by both sides of this body,” said Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican. “Stop selling the American people a bill of goods, and I’m looking directly at my party when I say that.”

