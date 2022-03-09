A well-known Pennsylvania drag performer slated to entertain House Democrats at their party retreat this weekend has a long history of criticizing President Biden.

The performer, whose stage name is “Lady Bunny,” was tapped by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to provide musical entertainment for a reception on Wednesday evening. The performer received the high-profile booking despite being a noted critic of Mr. Biden and other top Democrats on social media.

During the Democratic presidential primary in 2019, for instance, the performer lambasted Mr. Biden as senile for mistakenly saying he was in Vermont while campaigning in New Hampshire.

“The Dem frontrunner is senile. We must beat Trump. How do these two sentence[s] make sense together? Biden can’t even tell which state he‘s in,” reads the tweet. “Trump would make mincemeat of @Joe Biden.”

The performer repeated the claim about Mr. Biden’s mental competency in January, when several media outlets floated the idea that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was eyeing a comeback run for the White House in 2024.

“Wow. If Dems go this route, they are begging to lose,” reads the tweet. “What will the slogan be? ‘We know Joe’s a corporate hawk and a liar. But unlike Biden, Hillary’s not senile!’”

The criticism was not leveled at Mr. Biden alone. Last December, the performer slammed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California for proposing that airline passengers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 to fly.

The reception at which the performer is set to appear is being hosted by DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York. Mr. Maloney’s office did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Also attending the retreat this weekend are Mr. Biden and a bevy of senior administration officials. The retreat is set to serve as a prime strategy session as House Democrats gear up their messaging and fundraising efforts ahead of the November elections.

