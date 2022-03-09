Republicans took a victory lap Wednesday after defeating Democrats’ attempts to strip out longstanding pro-life measures from spending bills.

GOP negotiators said they were able to restore “important legacy provisions that protect life” — including the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of taxpayer funds for most abortions.

President Biden was a longtime supporter of the Hyde Amendment but reversed course before announcing his presidential bid, putting him more in line with liberal lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Democrats have since targeted the Hyde Amendment policy rider, which has been regularly attached to spending bills for decades.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a package of spending bills last year that left it out, marking the first time in decades that the funding restriction was excised.

Democrats said repealing the Hyde Amendment is the best thing they can do “to support our mothers and families and help prevent, rather than penalize unwanted pregnancies and later, riskier and more costly abortions.”

That effort was dashed Wednesday after negotiators announced they had struck a deal over spending.

Republicans celebrated their pro-life gains, which they cited as restoring the “Hyde-Weldon, Dorn, Smith, and Kemp-Kasten amendments” and rejecting the Democrats’ proposed “funding increases to programs like Title X of the Public Health Service Act, UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), and GHP (Global Health Programs-USAID).”

