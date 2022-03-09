A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her requirement that members wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee, rejected the Republican lawmakers’ claims that the requirement violated their constitutional rights.

The House Democrats’ rules “constitute part of the scheme that regulates ‘order and decorum in the Chamber,’ how Members must act in the House chamber — the very place where Members engage in the legislative process by introducing, considering, and voting on proposed legislation,” the judge wrote in his opinion.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina sued in July after staging a protest in May, entering the House chamber without face masks.

They were fined for their conduct.

A fine for violating the face mask requirement ran about $500 and was deducted from their paychecks.

The lawmakers had challenged that as violating the 27th Amendment, which says no law can impact the salaries of representatives until the next election.

The judge rejected that argument.

