House Judiciary Committee members wrote Wednesday to urge the Justice Department to investigate Amazon for obstructing lawmakers’ antitrust investigation.

The lawmakers said the “potentially criminal conduct by Amazon and certain of its executives” involved Amazon allegedly acting to influence or waylay the committee’s function.

“Amazon has left standing what appear to be false and misleading statements to the committee,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. “It has refused to turn over business documents or communications that would either corroborate its claims or correct the record. And it appears to have done so to conceal the truth about its use of third-party sellers’ data to advantage its private-label business and its preferencing of private-label products in search results — subjects of the committee’s investigation.”

The three Democratic and two Republican lawmakers who wrote the letter said they had no choice but to ask the Justice Department to probe Amazon’s conduct: Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York, David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Republican Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Neither Amazon nor the Justice Department responded immediately to requests for comment.

The same five lawmakers have previously accused Amazon of potential criminal violations. Last year, they wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy that alleged his company may have lied to Congress based on reports about the business’ work in India.

Amazon said last year that it did not mislead the committee and the lawmakers’ accusations used “inaccurate” information it was seeking to correct.

The House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel published a full 450-page report on the dominant market power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in 2020.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.