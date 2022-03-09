Most American parents of children younger than 13 are now millennials who do not believe in the Bible, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.

The survey, a representative sampling of 600 preteen parents, found that just 4 in 10 believe the Bible can “be trusted as God’s accurate word for humanity,” and only 33% of respondents said they read the Bible at least once a week.

The survey found that millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, represent about 60% of the parents of children younger than 13 this year.

Pollster George Barna, the center’s research director, told The Washington Times in an interview that the findings could predict dramatic changes in American society and politics over the next few years.

“Progressives will have their way in our culture if this trend doesn’t change soon, because there won’t be any pushback,” Mr. Barna said. “The people who are upset right now about cancel culture are going to be even more disappointed when they see where younger adults are taking things.”

Mr. Barna’s research confirms other data showing that the younger parents are, the less likely they will hold Christian beliefs.

The Pew Research Center reports that nonreligious Americans have grown from 7% of the population in 1970 to more than 25% today. That includes 35% of millennial “nones” who say they are not affiliated with any particular religion.

