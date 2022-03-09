New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for a federal investigation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his plan to launch “child abuse” investigations of parents who seek hormone therapy, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgeries for transgender children.

In a letter to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on Wednesday, Ms. James said she was “alarmed and disgusted” by the Texas order, calling for a civil rights investigation.

“Gender-affirming treatment, like any other health care, is medical care that helps trans children grow up healthy and happy. It is not child abuse,” she said. “The real harm to transgender youth lies in the bullying and ostracizing that they face for being branded as ‘different.’”

She also claims Mr. Abbott’s order will increase bullying of trans youth. She was joined by nearly 30 advocacy groups calling for an investigation.

Mr. Abbott issued a directive after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton published an opinion last month saying transition care for adolescents could constitute child abuse. The reasoning was that the treatments and surgeries could lead to sterilization, according to a court filing challenging the policy.

Under the directive, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is to receive complaints about families with transgender children suspected of receiving transition care.

A spokesperson from the Texas attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has received three reports since the governor issued his order, according to The Associated Press.

Republican lawmakers in Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and other states where transition treatments have been banned argue that the children undergoing the procedures often aren’t old enough to consider the possible long-term consequences.

Texas’ move comes after Arkansas banned gender-transition treatments for minors last year. A judge blocked that law from taking effect, but the state is appealing the ruling.

President Biden said his administration will do everything it can to keep Texans free from discrimination.

“In the United States of America, we respect the rights and dignity of all families. Transgender children bring fulfillment to their parents, joy to their friends, and are made in the image of God. Affirming a transgender child’s identity is one of the best things a parent, teacher, or doctor can do to help keep children from harm,” the president said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra instructed anyone who is being targeted to report it to the feds.

“Any individual or family in Texas who is being targeted by a child welfare investigation because of this discriminatory gubernatorial order is encouraged to contact our Office for Civil Rights to report their experience,” Mr. Becerra said.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.