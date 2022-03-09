Dozens of pro-life activists plan to hold a Wednesday night prayer vigil outside a Planned Parenthood facility in the nation’s capital, resuming a twice-a-year campaign of around-the-clock seasonal outreach at abortion clinics.

The vigil will kick off the spring campaign of the D.C. chapter of 40 Days for Life, an international pro-life effort that runs from March 2 to April 10 this year. Bishop Joseph Coffey of the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services will give a keynote talk.

“I am there to pray for the moms who are facing an unplanned pregnancy who need real help which is so readily available at crisis pregnancy centers,” Bishop Coffey told The Washington Times in an email. “I am there to pray that the doctors would use their skills and training to deliver babies not end their lives in the womb and for our elected officials to make laws that protect life esp those who are the most vulnerable, our unborn brothers and sisters.”

The pro-life group said students, clergy and activists will assemble peacefully outside more than 1,000 abortion clinics in 64 countries this year to engage patients and employees at abortion clinics. It claims to have saved 20,786 lives since 2007.

