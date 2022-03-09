Rep. Lauren Boebert is going viral on social media once again after stumbling through an attempt to compare President Biden to Prince John — an apparent reference to the antagonist from Disney’s “Robin Hood.”

During an appearance Tuesday on Fox News, the Colorado Republican suggested that Mr. Biden really isn’t calling the shots these days and then appeared to throw the Disney-inspired shade his way.

“I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days — Joe Biden or Prince John from … uhhhh … Prince John,” Ms. Boebert said. “But they’re taxing us into poverty.”

Social media exploded.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the far-left Democrat from Minnesota, reposted part of the exchange on Twitter, with the headline “Prince John from Prince John” alongside a laughing emoji.

In response to the blowback, Ms. Boebert tweeted a picture of the fictional Prince John character sucking his thumb next to a photograph of a downtrodden Mr. Biden.

“For the record, Prince John > Joe Biden,” she said.

Ms. Boebert has developed a reputation as one of the most outspoken far-right members of the House GOP conference.

She recently garnered headlines for interrupting Mr. Biden‘s State of the Union address when he was speaking about U.S. military deaths caused by exposure to burn pits, just before he talked about his deceased son, Beau.

