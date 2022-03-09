Congressional negotiators announced a new spending bill Wednesday morning that preserves nearly $2 billion in money for border wall construction and increases funding for ICE and the Border Patrol, dashing the hopes of immigrant-rights advocates who’d called for the deportation agency to be slashed.

The bill also includes a major rewrite of America’s so-called “golden visa,” the EB-5 program, which has been plagued with fraud.

The immigration provisions are tucked inside the massive $1.5 trillion package governing funding for fiscal year 2022. The 2,741-page bill was released around 1:30 a.m., and lawmakers are expected to take the first votes later in the day.

Republican negotiators said the bill “fully rejects” Democrats’ attempt to rescind $1.9 billion in money for President Trump’s border wall. That money was in the pipeline but was unspent when the Biden administration took over and halted construction.

Under the law, the money is supposed to be spent on the border wall system that former President Donald Trump was pursuing.

Mr. Biden had called for the cash to be reclaimed.

Funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would rise 7% in the bill. The agency’s deportation division, which President Biden had proposed cutting by about $50 million, will instead see a $57 million increase.

The bill maintains ICE’s current funding for 34,000 detention beds to hold illegal immigrants awaiting hearings and deportation.

It also includes a $240 million infusion of cash for ICE to deal with the border surge that’s erupted under Mr. Biden.

Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, is getting about $1 billion in new cash to deal with the surge.

Even the Federal Emergency Management Agency is getting $150 million to help house and care for people in the record flow of people jumping the country’s southern boundary.

Democratic negotiators said they prevented money from being used to hire more immigration enforcement personnel, and directed some of the new money in the bill to outfitting agents and officers with body-worn cameras.

