Artists have recently gravitated toward TikTok as a new way to promote their music, but the platform is making that easier with SoundOn, an all-in-one music distribution service launched Wednesday.

SoundOn aims to give artists more resource, letting them upload their music directly to TikTok and giving them 100% of the royalties in the first year and 90% after.

It also provides creators with audience metrics, advice from TikTok’s music advisers, access to the platform’s song tab and promotional support.

Country music historian Brian Mansfield said the service could change the industry.

“It has the potential to be a significant disruptor and also to help smooth the path for artists looking to take quick advantage of sudden viral success,” he said.

SoundOn can also distribute to Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming services.

For singer-songwriter Muni Long, her SoundOn experience goes beyond the music.

“SoundOn has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be. No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place,” Ms. Long said.

SoundOn is now fully launched in the U.S., Brazil, Britain and Indonesia.

