A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine failed, according to reports from multiple news outlets.

The incident occurred Saturday night over the Gulf of Mexico after Mr. Trump had made a speech in New Orleans.

Citing “two people familiar with the matter,” Politico first reported the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump was headed for his Florida home leaving a Republican National Committee-sponsored donor retreat, when one of the engines on his Dassault Falcon 900 failed.

It had gone about 75 miles and had reached an altitude of 28,000 feet before the unspecified engine mishap required the plane to return to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, The Washington Post reported, also citing unnamed sources.

The plane belonged to an unnamed donor and was loaned to Mr. Trump for the event, The Post reported.

Mr. Trump, some advisers, support staff and the Secret Service agent that accompany all ex-presidents were reportedly aboard the plane.

There were no reports of anybody being hurt.

Spokespeople for Mr. Trump and the RNC declined immediate comment.

