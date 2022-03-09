KINGSLAND, Ga. — Former Sen. David Perdue, the highest-profile endorsement by former President Donald Trump in this election cycle, is struggling to gain traction in the Republican primary race for Georgia governor, raising questions about Mr. Trump’s influence over voters more than a year after leaving office.

Mr. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat in 2020, has roughly 2 1/2 months to reverse polling that shows him significantly trailing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom he is hoping to defeat in a May 24 primary.

A new Fox News poll released Tuesday shows Mr. Kemp with an 11-point lead over Mr. Perdue. It follows a Fox5/InsiderAdvantage poll released earlier this month that found Mr. Kemp leading Mr. Perdue by 9 points in his bid for a second term.

Mr. Perdue trails significantly despite a ringing endorsement last month by Mr. Trump, who is on a mission to defeat Republicans who did not back his effort to overturn election results in several swing states won narrowly by President Biden.

In a 30-second ad, Mr. Trump called Mr. Perdue “an America-First, conservative outsider.”

Mr. Trump turned against Mr. Kemp, a former ally, after the governor refused to help challenge Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results that provided a razor-thin victory to Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Kemp “a very weak governor” who “let us down.”

But Mr. Trump’s endorsement has yet to translate into significant support for Mr. Perdue, despite the former president’s enduring popularity with the GOP electorate in Georgia and around the country.

Trump observers and critics view the GOP governor’s race as a measure of the former president’s influence on voters ahead of the 2022 midterms as well as 2024, when Mr. Trump may launch another presidential bid.

If Mr. Perdue falls to Mr. Kemp in the primary, Georgia pollster Mike Towery said, Mr. Trump will also be viewed as a loser.

“To what level I don’t know, but certainly the national media will seize on it as evidence that he’s not able to do what they thought he could do,” Mr. Towery said. “I think that there’s no doubt that will take place. And so yeah, there will be some damage done to him.”

A new survey of Georgia voters released Tuesday by Blueprint Polling found Mr. Trump beating Mr. Biden 50% to 36% in a 2024 hypothetical matchup. Among Georgia Republicans polled, 92% backed Mr. Trump. The state’s critical independent vote favored Mr. Trump over Mr. Biden by 42% to 24%.

The Tuesday Fox News poll found 57% of Republican primary voters in Georgia strongly favor Mr. Trump, while another 22% rate their view of the former president as somewhat favorable. Fewer than 20% of the state’s GOP primary voters view Mr. Trump unfavorably.

Republican strategists say Mr. Trump maintains significant influence over Georgia voters and blame Mr. Perdue’s faltering campaign for failing to broadcast Mr. Trump’s support aggressively.

“Perdue hasn’t let everybody know that Trump is endorsing him,” Atlanta-based Republican strategist Jay Williams said.

Mr. Williams also said that Mr. Trump’s impact on the race may be limited because Georgians already are familiar with both Mr. Kemp, who has been a relatively popular governor, and Mr. Perdue, who served in the Senate from 2015 until 2021.

Mr. Kemp has campaigned on his success in shunning lockdowns and mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped the state’s economy remain healthy. He also has addressed election fraud fears by signing a new election integrity law.

Mr. Trump’s endorsement “might not have as big an impact when both commodities are known,” Mr. Williams said.

Republican strategists do caution that Mr. Perdue has time to close the gap in the polls, particularly if he begins campaigning more aggressively as a Trump favorite.

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned alongside Mr. Perdue in north Georgia on Monday and the former president will stump for Mr. Perdue some time in the coming weeks, which could provide a significant boost to Mr. Perdue.

“President Trump has the most powerful endorsement in political history,” Trump spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington said. “Georgians know Brian Kemp is a RINO who let his state down. David Perdue is the strong choice to take him down, and he has President Trump’s full support.”

Mr. Perdue’s campaign platform calls for eliminating the state income tax, reducing crime and ensuring greater parental rights in public education.

“David Perdue is on the road every week, sharing his bold vision and letting voters know that he’s been endorsed by President Trump,” campaign spokeswoman Jenni Sweat said. “Conservatives already know that Brian Kemp sold them out, and once they know about President Trump’s endorsement, Perdue will win the primary and become Georgia’s next governor.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.