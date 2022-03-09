LVIV, Ukraine | From an apartment on a quiet street in Lviv in the still-unscathed western reaches of Ukraine, two childhood friends now in their early 20s have been waging their own quiet invasion deep within Russia’s borders.

Alongside the intense shelling and ground battles playing out in cities throughout eastern Ukraine, Marco, an IT consultant, and Roman, who works in graphic design and marketing, see themselves as foot soldiers in a fierce information war online that is raging alongside the actual battles on the ground. It is a war being fought, they said, by hundreds of thousands of ordinary Ukrainians like themselves, who have come together since the invasion to hack Russian websites and present to the Russian people the reality of the war that the Kremlin has banned the official media from reporting.

“The point of this is to create a distraction to deal with inside their own country, instead of sending a lot of military to our country,” said Marco, who, like Roman, requested that his real name be concealed. “So when Russia’s nuclear plant management system is down, they may think about fixing it instead of sending a lot of troops to die here.”

Sparked by a call for “digital talents” from Ukraine’s “Minister for Digital Transformation” Mykhailo Fedorov, Marco and Roman are now part of what’s known as the “IT Army of Ukraine,” a rag-tag group of hackers operating from in and outside of Ukraine, formed to attack official and unofficial Russian websites and design information campaigns which they distribute through text messages and on social media.

Official numbers of those involved in the cyber offensive are difficult to pin down. The “IT Army of Ukraine” Telegram chatroom, used to distribute “operational tasking” to the hackers, has more than 300,000 subscribers.

“List of Russian oil and gas and energy companies,” one post from Wednesday reads, followed by a list of URLs. “Let’s make these resources inaccessible! Take it down please!”

Other targets include municipal websites and major Russian state media sites.

Marco said he works with a group of about 50,000 people dedicated solely to carrying out distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Although DDoS attacks require coordination, they can be done by swarms of people who do not have significant technical acumen, making them the perfect weapon for a large group of hackers with varying degrees of experience.

“The main concept of a DDoS attack is creating a huge load on the site,” Marco said. “Like hundreds of thousands of people entering the site at one time.”

There is also little needed in terms of equipment or software. A DDoS attack can essentially be carried out from any laptop or cell phone with a web browser.

It is also difficult to gauge how effective the group of amateur hackers have been. Although several Russian government websites have been knocked offline by DDoS attacks, they are generally thwarted through countermeasures.

A need to coordinate

James Knight, a cybersecurity consultant for U.S-based cyber warfare, said the massive, decentralized effort also raises legal questions and could cause more problems for professionals in the intelligence community. The uncoordinated attacks could also thwart intelligence-collection activities being carried out by friendly countries, he added.

“The trouble is that there is a lot of real hacking that is going on within governments like the U.S. government, for instance,” he said. “Generally, they don’t take something down unless they have to.”

He said when a site is taken down by an uncoordinated attack, the opportunity to use that site for other purposes is taken off the table.

“So in the intelligence world, what we see is that these people who are doing this cause more problems than they fix,” he said. “The best thing they could do is try and get hold of U.S. intelligence who would be coordinating with other agencies, and kind of coordinate with them before they start doing these things.”

But he said when there are hundreds of thousands of people volunteering in the middle of a hot war, such coordination is nearly impossible to pull off.

But the Ukrainian hacker army has also waged an all-out assault on what they say are Russian government efforts to hide the truth about the war from Russians themselves.

“Basically, there is so little information in Russia that Russian moms of troops that are dying or captured here don’t know their sons are even here,” Marco said. “They contact their military service and they say ‘Hey, everything is alright’ after her son calls her and tells her, ‘I’m captured. You need to help me.’ They’re basically lying to the moms of those troops, and I’m pretty convinced their moms don’t want to be lied to.”

Roman said he began compiling lists of thousands of Russian phone numbers where he sent text messages with death toll numbers and pictures of captured soldiers.

“I think we just want for people to understand what’s actually happening, so they can go out and demand their rights,” Roman said. “Mothers are being told not to criticize the army, and they’re not being told anything about their sons.”

The Russian government quickly caught on to the campaign, Marco said, and has begun manually reviewing text messages.

Since then, the group has changed tactics, posting ads on social media and including pictures and updates from the war in such unlikely places as Google reviews for restaurants in Moscow.

Roman says the group monitors the response to their posts online and adjusts its messaging to reach a broader readership. He said, more recently, the Ukrainian hackers have focused on messaging around the economic impact of sanctions on Russia and the number of popular U.S. and Western commercial brands that are abandoning Russia since the war began. He said engagement has been through the roof.

“Russians don’t really care how many people are dying here,” he said, but the economic fallout sparks a major reaction.

The two said they expect Russia to crack down on their activities soon, and said in the future they plan to create campaigns geared toward rallying support from Western countries.

“Specifically, we really want them to demand action from their officials on shutting down the sky,” Marco said. “The more [countries] involved in this, the quicker this ends and the more people who will be safe.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.