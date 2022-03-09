A new Zogby poll finds that more than 6 in 10 parents of preteens want President Biden to drop all COVID-19 mandates.

Zogby reported that 63.1% of Americans with children younger than 12 years old strongly or somewhat agreed that President Biden should drop all COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

Another 30.2% strongly or somewhat disagreed, and 6.6% were not sure.

The polling firm said 78% self-identified progressives, 77% of “very conservative” parents, 56% of liberals and moderates, and 74% of conservatives agreed that it’s time to end all mandates.

Under Mr. Biden’s executive order of Jan. 20, 2021, face masks are required for all “on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands.”

Federal vaccination requirements also remain in place for federal health care workers, military personnel and noncitizen air travelers.

John Zogby Strategies conducted the national poll of 1,003 parents with children under 12 online March 3–4. Children’s Health Defense, a vaccine-skeptic advocacy group chaired by attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commissioned the survey.

The overall margin of sampling error for the survey was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with higher error margins for subgroups.

