Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pushed back Sunday against the wave of criticism of the newly formed Disinformation Governance Board, saying the “working group” will not be monitoring American citizens, and saying the board’s job is an “extraordinarily important endeavor.”

Mr. Mayorkas faced swift backlash from Republicans and conservatives last week after he revealed the board’s existence for the first time in congressional testimony. Republicans likened it to the Ministry of Truth from Georgia Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

“Those criticisms are precisely the opposite of what this small working group within the Department of Homeland Security will do,” Mr. Mayorkas said on CNN “State of the Union.” “I think we probably could have done a better job of communicating what it does and does not do.”

He said the board has been established to help combat the spread of disinformation and its current focus is on the disinformation tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as on the things smuggling groups are telling illegal immigrants.

“What it does is it works to ensure that the way in which we address threats, the connectivity between threats and acts of violence, are addressed without infringing on free speech, protecting civil rights and civil liberties, [and] the right of privacy,” Mr. Mayorkas said.

He said the board doesn’t have “any operational authority.”

Mr. Mayorkas also defended the board’s executive director, Nina Jankowicz, who has previously backed Democrats and has criticized First Amendment rights.

Ms. Mayorkas said Ms. Jankowicz, who in 2020 downplayed reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as disinformation spread by former President Donald Trump’s campaign, is “imminently qualified” and an “expert in the field of disinformation.”

Ms. Jankowicz has been a fellow at the Wilson Center working on Russian propaganda efforts. She has also been an adviser to Ukraine.

“I believe that this working group … is an extraordinarily important endeavor,” Mr. Mayorkas said.

