Elon Musk isn’t in charge of Twitter yet.

Trump ally Mike Lindell returned Sunday to the social-media outlet that had banned him and was promptly canceled again.

The MyPillow CEO, according to Tweets and screenshots collected by The Blaze, announced his return Sunday, quickly gained thousands of followers, and was immediately reported and banned.

“Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD,” he wrote Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Lindell had been banned last year for spreading “misinformation” on the 2020 presidential election, specifically claiming that voting machines were tampered with in order to rob now-former President Donald Trump.

Twitter had not lifted that expulsion, and so Mr. Lindell’s new account was an attempt to circumvent a ban, which is a violation of the terms of use unrelated to the public issues surrounding election integrity or liberal efforts to censor ideas on that subject.

In the week since Mr. Musk and Twitter have agreed to the Tesla CEO’s purchase, numerous banned conservatives (Mr. Trump not among them though) have said they will return. Meanwhile, others have provocatively tweeted such banned ideas as referring to transgender public figures as Rachel Levine and Lia Thomas by their biological sex.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo (and other people almost certainly) noticed the CEO’s “attempting to evade his previous Twitter ban” and said he had “reached out to Twitter regarding Mike Lindell being back on their platform.”

He later posted a screenshot of the new account marked as “suspended” and exulted that “Mike Lindell has been re-banned from Twitter.”

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.