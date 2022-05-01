SAVANNAH, Ga. | Presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is storming across Georgia condemning Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for signing laws expanding gun rights and curbing transgender athletes’ ability to compete in school sports.

Mr. Kemp, meanwhile, is brandishing those laws in a series of bill signing ceremonies that are taking the air out of former Sen. David Perdue’s primary challenge and increasing the odds Mr. Perdue will get a rematch with Ms. Abrams in November.

Ms. Abrams is relishing the prospect.

“The second time’s the charm because we have an opportunity in this moment to harness both the enthusiasm and the energy, but also the deep pain and disappointment of so many Georgians,” she told The Washington Times after a recent campaign event. “Yes, getting through COVID has been easier for some, but there are so many Georgians grappling with economic challenges, health care challenges, and simply the malaise of thinking their issues are not being addressed.”

Her 2018 campaign ignited Democrats and made her a national celebrity, falling just roughly 50,000 votes shy of becoming the first Black woman elected chief executive of a state.

The campaign also presaged the 2020 presidential campaign, albeit with a twist: It was Ms. Abrams, a Democrat, who complained of voting problems. Indeed, she has never formally conceded the race and says she won the race, though she acknowledged Mr. Kemp is the legal victor.

That 2020 election also saw Georgia vote for a Democrat for president and elect two Democratic U.S. senators, bolstering the party’s expectations for 2022.

Ms. Abrams believes things are only improving for Democrats.

“We have a new electorate,” the 48-year-old said. “More than 1.5 million Georgians have been registered to vote, and we know if we do the right thing and reach out and engage and we offer clear plans for success that they will vote for us and we will win in November.”

Ms. Abrams served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and was minority leader for six of those years. She founded the New Georgia Project in 2013 that sought to register thousands of young and minority voters across the state.

She has spent the four years since her last campaign building her reputation as a voting rights advocate, along with a failed attempt to plead her way into being President Biden’s running mate in 2020.

Republicans argue that those four years have given voters a closer look at her brand of leadership and it’s not been to her benefit.

“From calling for mask mandates and closing Georgia businesses to refusing to condemn the Defund the Police Movement and lying about election integrity, Stacey Abrams has championed the far-left’s insane policies at every turn since 2018 in a quest for more money and power,” said Tate Mitchell, a spokesman for Mr. Kemp’s campaign.

Maddie Anderson, spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, said Ms. Abrams’ aspirations for national office will also be seen as a drag.

“Stacey Abrams has been very clear from the beginning — she wants to be president,” Ms. Anderson said. “This time around, Georgians see right through her current vanity project and stepping stone to the Oval Office: running for governor.”

Ms. Abrams’ supporters say she has been a leader and inspired Democrats across the state. They say she deserves credit for the success Democrats had in the 2020 Senate and presidential elections and they are hopeful she can keep the momentum going.

“I think it was partly due to Stacey’s efforts that we were able to get Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock into the Senate, where they really are making a difference in helping move the Biden agenda forward,” said Sharon Greene. “So I’m hoping the tide stays blue in Georgia.”

“She was so very close the last time around, and I think she has continued to consolidate that base among Democrats who had been frankly very depressed about things [before her 2018 campaign],” the 75-year-old Democrat said.

Ms. Abrams, who has cleared the field in the Democratic primary, has her eye squarely on November.

Mr. Kemp, however, must survive a challenge from Mr. Perdue — and his most prominent backer, former President Donald Trump, who says Mr. Kemp bears some of the blame for Mr. Trump’s 2020 loss in the state.

Mr. Perdue lost his seat to Mr. Ossoff in the 2020 election.

Seeking to overcome that headwind, Mr. Kemp has been busy bolstering his right flank.

The 58-year-old shepherded a series of bills through the Republican-controlled state Legislature that he says will give parents more say over what is taught in the classroom, including a “Parental Bill of Rights” and new rules on the teaching of race and “divisive concepts.”

He’s also signed laws to let gun owners carry in public without a concealed weapons permit, restrict abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and authorize an oversight committee to bar transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that don’t match their gender at birth.

The governor also signed what could prove to be the largest income tax cut in the state’s history.

That law has confounded Ms. Abrams, who has refused to say whether she would try to revoke the tax cuts if elected.

But she forcefully pushed back against Mr. Kemp for loosening gun laws and says he has injected right-wing politics into schools. She says the governor is showing he doesn’t trust the state’s educators.

“Governor Brian Kemp has signed a law that is going to put our teachers in the courtroom, not the classroom,” Ms. Abrams said during a campaign swing. “He has made it legal to lie to our children, because when you say you can’t talk about ‘divisive concepts’ he is saying, ‘Don’t tell the truth about who we are.’”

There are also some familiar dividing lines from four years ago.

Ms. Abrams is all-in on a full expansion of Medicaid. Mr. Kemp has pushed a more limited expansion, which the Biden administration has rebuffed. Mr. Kemp does not support in-state college tuition for young illegal immigrants known as Dreamers. Ms. Abrams does.

“If you graduate from a Georgia high school you should be able to attend a Georgia college without exception,” she said at a campaign stop here, adding the strongest students also should be eligible for taxpayer funded scholarships. “If you can make it through the gauntlet, you deserve the prize.”

Mr. Kemp also signed an election law that clarifies voting procedures, reins in some generous COVID-era policies such as expansive ballot drop boxes and calls for stricter ID requirements for absentee ballots. The governor says he’s restored integrity to the process, while Ms. Abrams says he’s made it tougher for non-White voters to cast ballots.

The governor leads in polling against Ms. Abrams. He also holds a solid lead in polling against Mr. Perdue in the May 24 GOP primary. Mr. Kemp needs to win the majority to avoid a June runoff.

Analysts aren’t surprised by Mr. Kemp’s strength, saying the undercurrents of this election are the opposite of 2018, when voter disgust with Mr. Trump helped unify Democrats.

Now, it’s Mr. Biden struggling in office and serving as a drag on candidates like Ms. Abrams.

“She is going to have to swing up steam against things like inflation, price of gas, price of groceries, and Biden’s unpopularity,” said Charles S. Bullock III, professor of politics at the University of Georgia. “If I had to put money on it right now, I’d bet on the incumbent because he has a lot he can run on too.”

Mr. Bullock said Ms. Abrams will benefit from the fact that she “raises money like John D. Rockefeller.”

Ms. Abrams also has improved her personal finances, which provided fodder for her critics in 2018 — with her net worth jumping from $109,000 to more than $3 million.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, blasted out a report last week from the Atlanta Journal Constitution that said Mr. Kemp’s worth grew by more than $3 million since he took office.

Barring a major surprise, the gubernatorial race will play out alongside what is shaping up to be a blockbuster showdown pitting Mr. Warnock, who won his seat in a 2020 special election, against former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who has never run for public office.

