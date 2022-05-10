The Media Research Center — a conservative press watchdog — has revealed the timely results of its very first Bulldog Awards — an annual recognition of journalists who consistently push back at the liberal press and its messaging.

The awards were announced in opposition to the Pulitzer Prizes, which were also made public on Tuesday.

The folks at the Media Research Center did not hold back in their praise of journalism that is rarely, if ever, acknowledged by the Pulitzers.

“Their impactful work is trusted and respected by Americans nationwide, unlike the work of the left-wing operatives that call themselves ‘journalists.’ As the liberal media celebrate themselves with Pulitzer Prizes, we wanted to shine a light on the truth-tellers who are greatly dedicated to informing the American public on stories the legacy media ignores,” Media Research Center President Brent Bozell said in a statement.

And here are the winning bulldogs:

Mark Levin was named Outstanding Talk Show Host, New York Post and Daily Telegraph writer Miranda Devine was Outstanding Columnist.

Dan Bongino won the title of Outstanding Podcaster, Daily Wire writer Luke Rosiak was named Outstanding Investigative Journalist.

Stephen Gutowski — founder of the firearms-centered blog The Reload — was cited as Outstanding Blogger, while Washington Free Beacon media Reporter Drew Hoden won the title of Outstanding Social Media Personality.

Find their stories at Newsbusters.org

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.