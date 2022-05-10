Drivers are paying a new all-time high for gasoline, with prices setting a record Tuesday in spite of White House efforts to bring down energy costs heading into the midterm elections.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $4.37, topping the prior record of $4.33 on March 11. The price has jumped 17 cents in just one week and 25 cents in the past month.

The spike comes despite President Biden trying to lower costs at the pump via several avenues. Those include a historic release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, waiving environmental regulations to allow the sale of cheaper E-15 gas in the summer and resuming lease sales for new oil and natural gas drilling on federal lands.

These actions are “blunting the impact of Putin’s price hike,” the White House claimed Tuesday morning in a release on the administration’s plan to tackle inflation more broadly, which is at its highest level in 40 years.

Gas prices have increased since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. However, they were already on the rise before the war due to a lack of supply amid increasing demand as pandemic restrictions were being lifted.

“Congressional Republicans have put forward no real plan to lower energy costs,” the White House release stated. “While they point fingers, the president is taking action.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill have become increasingly anxious about showing voters they’re tackling swelled gas prices. A push by party leaders for a federal probe into alleged price gouging by Big Oil is far from enough, rank-and-file members have said, as top Democrats have conceded it’s about “public sentiment” amid pessimism they can actually lower costs via legislation.

The price for WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent crude, the global benchmark, have hovered around just over $100 per barrel for the past several weeks despite volatile ups and downs.

Energy market experts have noted that rising demand heading into the summer months and lagging refining capacity are likely the culprit of higher pump prices despite oil market prices remaining relatively the same.

The previous record for gas prices before this year was $4.10 per gallon in 2008. Adjusted for inflation, that would be about $5.36 today.

