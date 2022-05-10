By Tom Howell Jr. - The Washington Times - Tuesday, May 10, 2022

President Biden will host King Abdullah II of Jordan and his son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, on Friday to shore up ties between their nations and promote stability in the Middle East, the administration said Tuesday.

It will be Abdullah’s second visit during the Biden administration and “reinforce the close friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and Jordan,” the White House said.

The visit will occur amid new tensions in Jerusalem. There have been clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at holy sites. 

The leaders will likely discuss access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and ways to calm things down, according to Reuters.

“Jordan is a critical force for stability in the Middle East and strategic partner and ally of the United States,” the White House said.
 

