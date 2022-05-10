Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with pushback on the right after declaring that the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on abortion was a “call to arms.”

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community — the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” said Ms. Lightfoot in a Monday tweet.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, responded Tuesday by tweeting: “Insurrectionist.”

“Lori Lightfoot just issued a ‘call to arms’ to her fellow radicals directly on Twitter,” tweeted Ms. Boebert. “While people are being slain in her streets on a daily basis, all she can worry about is endangering more lives with her reckless words. Shame on her. She should resign.”

The mayor, a Democrat, swung back with: “Excuse me. Insurrection is your thing. Not ours.”

The back-and-forth was spurred by last week’s leaked draft majority opinion showing that the Supreme Court has the votes to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley said Ms. Lightfoot’s comment came as evidence of the Democratic “double standard.”

“The Lightfoot comments only highlight the double standard applied by Democrats over free speech,” said Mr. Turley. “Whether it is ‘disinformation’ or violent speech, the Democrats have often excluded themselves from such standards.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, accused Democrats of being the “party of violence.”

“Call to arms? Are you declaring an insurrection? Civil war? What is wrong with you?” tweeted the congresswoman. “Your city has the highest murder rate in the US with the strictest gun control laws. Now you are making things up and calling for war? Not a good idea.”

