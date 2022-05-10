New York City officials say a lithium-ion battery charging in a bike shop caused a major fire Monday in Queens, making it the latest blaze sparked by batteries for e-bikes and scooters.

The fire department said the blaze reached the second story of a three-story, mixed-use building, according to Fox News.

The response required 100 firefighters. Two were injured while battling the fire.

The blaze follows four battery-induced fires during a 24-hour period in April that injured several people and a May 2 fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, that began in an electric scooter repair shop.

Fox reports that consumers should only use the charging cord from the manufacturer to disconnect the battery if it overheats.

