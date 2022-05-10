The Kremlin had predicted Ukraine would provide only token resistance against invading forces, allowing Russian troops to swiftly encircle and bypass population centers.

That emphasis on “best-case scenario” planning has led to what British military intelligence officials on Thursday characterized as “demonstrable operational failings” in the field.

It also prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin from announcing any significant military success in Ukraine during the May 9 Victory Day parade in Red Square, British officials tweeted.

Moscow’s miscalculation led Russian forces to try to carry out the opening phase of the operation with a “light, precise approach” that was intended to achieve a rapid victory with only minimal costs.

“This miscalculation led to unsustainable losses and a subsequent reduction in Russia’s operational focus,” British military officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.