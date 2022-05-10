A sailor died Monday after being hospitalized following what authorities said was a helicopter training mission at the military’s Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story near Norfolk.

The sailor, whose identity was not released, had been assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit. He was hospitalized after being injured on May 5 during a “helicopter landing incident,” Navy officials said.

The incident, as well as the cause of death, remain under investigation, officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.