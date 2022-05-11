A House Intelligence subcommittee will hold a hearing on UFOs next week, the first of its kind in more than a half-century.

The session will feature testimony from a pair of Pentagon officials and focus on a government report about “unidentified aerial phenomena” released last year.

“Congress hasn’t held a public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UFO’s) in over 50 years. That will change next week when I lead a hearing in @HouseIntel on this topic & the national security risk it poses. Americans need to know more about these unexplained occurrences,” tweeted Rep. Andre Carson, Indiana Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation.

Interest in UFOs has surged in recent years. The New York Times reported in 2017 on a Pentagon project called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), and last year’s report detailed 143 aerial sightings between 2004 and 2021 that couldn’t be explained.

Congress hasn’t held hearings on the topic since the late 1960s, when Air Force members explained away certain sightings as “swamp gas.”

Democrats who will host the upcoming hearing say it is worth delving into the murky topic, which is of public interest but marked by a lack of transparency from government officials.

Ronald S. Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, and Scott W. Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, will testify at Tuesday’s hearing.

