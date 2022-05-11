Rep. Judy Chu said pro-life Democrats are welcomed in the party, as long as they don’t cast votes based on their religious beliefs on abortion.

The California Democrat, who spearheaded the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House, cited Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. as a prime example of someone who can hold anti-abortion views in the party, while still standing by the party on legislation.

“He has a personal religious belief about abortion, but he has decided he is going to vote for this bill because he knows that this should be a decision made between a woman and her doctor. This is a private decision, and Sen. Casey should not be making that decision for a woman, nor should Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz. It should be a decision made by that woman and that is what Senator Casey is respecting,” Ms. Chu said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ms. Chu’s comments follow Mr. Casey’s decision to back her abortion rights bill that would cement abortion access into federal law.

Mr. Casey describes himself as a “pro-life Democrat,” but said he had serious concerns about the Supreme Court draft decision leak that came out last week, signaling the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Mr. Casey is among only a handful of anti-abortion Democrats who remain in office, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Mr. Manchin, however, is the only Democratic senator who has broken with the party on votes when it comes to restricting abortion rights.

In the House, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is the only Democrat who holds anti-abortion views.

Mr. Cuellar is facing far-left primary challenger Jessica Cisneros, whose campaign is heavily shaped around his beliefs against abortion.

