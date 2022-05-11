Labor Secretary Marty Walsh traveled thousands of miles for the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday but still felt right at home: He found a Dunkin’.
The former Boston mayor known for his distinct New England accent couldn’t help himself as he found a Seoul outpost of the Massachusetts-based chain.
“Korea has a way of making @SecMartyWalsh feel right at home,” his chief of staff, Dan Koh, tweeted with a photograph of the secretary in front of the doughnut shop.
He followed up with a snap of Mr. Walsh holding up a cup of coffee.
“Success,” Mr. Koh wrote. “And no joke — 6 Massachusetts people were in the Dunkin’ (that we know of) — all said hi.”
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff led the U.S. delegation to the inauguration.
Besides Mr. Walsh, it included Christopher Del Corso, the chargé d’affaires ad interim to South Korea; Democratic Reps. Ami Bera of California and Marilyn Strickland of Washington; Assistant Attorney General Todd Sunhwae Kim; and Min Jin Lee, an author and writer-in-residence at Amherst College.