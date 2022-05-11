Police are investigating after a group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” reportedly claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on the Wisconsin Family Action building in a message warning of more violence unless pro-life organizations disband.

Jane’s Revenge issued a “First Communique” via journalist Robert Evans, who writes for the Netherlands-based Bellingcat, after unknown perpetrators set the group’s office on fire and wrote pro-abortion graffiti on the outside wall. Two Molotov cocktails were found at the scene.

“This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days,” the message read. “This is not a mere ‘difference of opinion’ as some have framed it. We are literally fighting for our lives.”

Mr. Evans posted the communique Tuesday on Twitter and said it was relayed to him by someone with “a reputation for extreme reliability.” He said it also appears on anonfiles.com. The Washington Times has not independently confirmed its authenticity.

The Madison Police Department said it was “aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action. We are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.”

The Jane’s Revenge note also said that “We are not one group, but many. We are in your city. We are in every city,” and made threats of violence.f”We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle,” the message read. “Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings.”

Mr. Evans linked the name Jane’s Revenge to the Jane Collective, an underground abortion service operating from 1969-73 in Chicago.

The statement was sent to me through an anonymous intermediary I trust. It is hosted on a Tor site (link to follow). The statement is titled “first communique” and opens with the words, “This is not a declaration of war”.https://t.co/5ZhcDHiA7A pic.twitter.com/9Y0d03mXoq — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are partnering with local police and fire investigators to find who committed last weekend’s attack. So far no arrests have been reported.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes connected the incident to last week’s leaked Supreme Court draft showing that the majority of justices support overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“I think that the news from the Supreme Court has certainly heightened people’s awareness of this issue,” Chief Barnes said Sunday at a press conference.

Police arrived at the scene after flames were spotted at the building shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. The fire damaged the walls, furniture and books, as shown in photos, but nobody was inside and there were no injuries.

“There is no place in Madison for any type of hate speech, for any type of violence or any type of property destruction to advance any cause,” Chief Barnes said.

If the intention of the attack was to scare us, the assailants have failed. In fact, this attack only hardens our resolve to keep going and push back. We are standing for freedom and for life, and we will not give in. We will not back down. pic.twitter.com/rqcLoyc82k — ✰✰Wisconsin Family Action✰✰ (@WIFamilyAction) May 10, 2022

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said that she remains unbowed, telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “this has made us stronger, this has made us bolder.”

“If the intention of the attack was to scare us, the assailants have failed,” the group said Tuesday in a statement. “In fact, this attack only hardens our resolve to keep going and push back. We are standing for freedom and for life, and we will not give in. We will not back down.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.