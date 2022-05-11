A soldier in Alaska died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a bear attack during a training mission, authorities said.

The victim was attacked while training with a small group of soldiers in an area near the Anchorage Regional Landfill, officials with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson told the Anchorage Daily News.

Wildlife officials were searching for the bear in the training area. The 673rd Security Forces Squadron was the first emergency unit to respond to the bear attack, officials said.

The training area is closed to the public, officials said.

Defense Department officials said the soldier’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

