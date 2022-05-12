President Biden on Thursday will speak with retailers and baby formula manufacturers amid a nationwide shortage that has sparked a backlash from Republicans and angry parents.

After the meeting, the White House will announce additional actions to address the problem, an administration official told reporters.

Mr. Biden has been increasingly under pressure to fix the problem.

“What is Joe Biden doing to help families?” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican wrote on Twitter, adding that parents in her state are struggling to find baby formula.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, called the shortage “unacceptable’ and demanded the Biden administration take steps to fix the problem.

“There are more than 200k+ babies born every year in Florida & formula is critical for many of them,” he wrote.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is working to make sure baby formula is available to consumers.

“They are working around the clock to address any possible shortage,” she said.

She added that the FDA is working with formula makers to boost production while prioritizing products that are among the greatest needs.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, meanwhile, has warned retailers against price gouging baby formula.

About 43% of popular baby formula brands were sold out during the first week of May, according to retail data collection firm Datasembly, which tracks baby formula stock at more than 11,000 U.S. sellers.

Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee all reported an out-of-stock rate of 50%, according to Datasembly.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration recalled Abbott Nutrition’s Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas after babies died from ingesting bacteria-laden products manufactured at the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com. • Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.